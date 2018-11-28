Home Nation

Congress rakes up ‘crop insurance scam’ from Modi government

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, the Congress has made fresh allegations of a scam against the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, Congress has made fresh allegations of a scam against the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The grand old party has accused the Prime Minister of siphoning off Rs 15,000 crore of farmers’ money under the garb of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Karnataka Congress’ Kisan Khet Mazdoor unit on Tuesday accused PM Modi of helping insurance companies, especially those owned by Gautam Adani and Anil Ambani, of misappropriating premiums collected from farmers for crop insurance.

With Rafale deal, as an agenda, failing to make an impact in rural areas, the Congress hopes that the alleged insurance scam will help them gain voters’ attention, especially among the farming community. All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a press conference on

November 30 where he will expose the alleged scam that has “stolen” money from farmers.

State Kisan unit chief Sachin Miga in a press conference on Tuesday claimed that since 2014, when the scheme was relaunched, farmers have been paying premiums but haven’t been receiving returns, despite reporting crop losses.

Likening the alleged crop insurance scam to the Rafale deal, Miga claimed that in 2014-15 close to Rs 20,000 crores was collected as premium from farmers under the PMFBY but only Rs 5,000 crore was utilised as compensation to farmers. He claimed that Rs 15,000 crore was pocketed by insurance companies with the support of the NDA government.

“This is the first time in the history of this country that the government is willingly stealing from farmers to benefit insurance companies. The scheme has been designed in a way that individual farmers don’t benefit out of the insurance and lose out on compensation while companies pocket the premiums,” Sachin Miga said. 

