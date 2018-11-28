Home Nation

Contractor booked for blast near Wardha ammunition depot that killed six

A case was registered at the Deori police station against contractor Shankar Chandak based on statements of the injured persons and those present at the site at the time of the incident.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

wardha_army_depot

Pulgaon Army depot in Maharashtra’s Wardha. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A contractor was booked for culpable homicide in connection with an explosion near the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week in which six people were killed, police said Wednesday.

The blast took place at the explosive demolition ground near the depot at Pulgaon town in Wardha on November 20, when around 10 to 15 contract labourers were unloading the ammunition for disposal.

Ten people were also injured in the mishap.

The ground near the depot was given to the Ordnance Factory, Khamaria (in Madhya Pradesh) for demolition activities, a Defence official had said earlier.

READ | Villagers around ordnance depot in Maharashtra's Wardha live in fear after deadly blast

The contract for work at the site was given to Chandak Constructions, Wardha's Additional Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle said.

A case was registered at the Deori police station against contractor Shankar Chandak based on statements of the injured persons and those present at the site at the time of the incident, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Offences were registered earlier this week against the contractor under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

A search was on for the accused, who was on the run, he said.

Following the mishap, the state government had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those who were seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that a committee would inquire into the incident and submit a report within one month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wardha blast Wardha Army depot contractor booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp