Defence Ministry relaxes restrictions on developmental works in border areas

The restrictions have been lifted for works like construction, repair and maintenance of village ponds, construction and maintenance of government buildings like schools and hospitals

Published: 28th November 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has now allowed developmental work of small nature by the central or state government's statutory bodies for faster development in border areas, an official statement said Tuesday.

The restrictions have been lifted for works like construction, repair and maintenance of village ponds, construction and maintenance of government buildings like schools and hospitals, it said.

The statement said security considerations for construction activities in border areas issued earlier from time to time by the ministry shall not be applicable for the above mentioned development works in border areas.

The fresh guidelines were issued by the ministry by superseding the Security Restrictions Guidelines enunciated by it in 1990, the ministry said in a statement.

These restrictions were restrictive in nature towards developmental activities near border areas and were not fully facilitating in developmental works of small nature in the border areas.

"Keeping in view the requests of state governments that construction works in border areas are getting affected due to provisions listed in the ministry's existing guidelines, Government of India has decided to allow the developmental works of small nature by Panchayati Raj Institutions and other central or state government statutory bodies for faster development in border areas," the statement added.

 

