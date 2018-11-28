Home Nation

Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jhutt, who killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari, gunned down in J&K

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kuthpora area of Budgam in the morning, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jhutt, who was wanted in connection with the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and had escaped from custody in February, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

Three army personnel were injured in the encounter that claimed the life of "most wanted" Jhutt, they said.

"As per ground verification, the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the valley (Naveed Jhutt) has been killed in the operation at Budgam which started last night and ended this morning," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.

He said Jhutt's killing, along with one of his associates, was a big success for the security forces.

"You have seen recently in south Kashmir, youths were picked up on various pretexts, branding them as informers, and shot dead or slaughtered," the DGP said.

"There were bank robberies and police personnel were targeted. People must have heaved a sigh of relief at his killing," he said.

Singh said Jhutt, who had escaped from SMHS hospital, where he was taken for a medical examination, after killing two cops, was a "dreaded terrorist".

ALSO READTerrorist accused in editor Shujaat Bukhari's murder among six killed in J&K encounter


He also played an important role in motivating many people to join militancy, the officer said.

Singh said it was extremely difficult to track down Jhutt as he had escaped from the security forces' clutches more than once in the past.

"Even today, there were rumours that he has managed to escape but this time he was not lucky," he said.

Asked about Jhutt's involvement in Bukhari's killing in June this year, Singh said the LeT commander was one of the suspects in the case.

"Such evidence about the involvement of the militant can be corroborated if you catch him alive. But it was difficult to catch him alive," he said.

"If he had been caught alive, we would have perhaps got more leads to corroborate as to what kind of involvement he had. Now we can say that the prime suspect has been neutralised," he added.

Singh said people's cooperation of the people with security forces in the wake of terrorists targeting civilians and police personnel has led to the elimination of nearly two dozen terrorists in the past week.

Jhutt and his associates were killed in a gun battle that broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Budgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The militants opened fire at the security personnel carrying out searches and the forces retaliated, he said.

Internet services in Budgam have been snapped as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp