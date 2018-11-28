Fire breaks out in Pune​ slum

By ANI

PUNE: A fire broke out in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane no 3 near Shivajinagar here on Wednesday afternoon.

#Visuals from Maharashtra: Firefighting operations are underway in Pune's Shivajinagar where a fire broke out in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane no 3 today. 30 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/DJWspPMQiw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. No causalities have been reported so far.

This is the second such incident to have taken place in Maharashtra this week.

On Tuesday, three people, including a fire officer, were injured after a fire broke out in a slum at Shastri Nagar area in Mumbai.