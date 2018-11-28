Home Nation

Haryana: Two get 20 years imprisonment for raping mentally challenged girl

Published: 28th November 2018

By PTI

HISAR: A court in Hisar has sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old mentally challenged girl in a village here last year.

The minor was gang-raped at a village under Narnaund police station on August 18, 2017. Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj passed the orders Tuesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 53,000 on each of the convicts.

The convicts, Sanjay (21) and Subhash (34), both residents of Rakhi village in Hisar were ordered to pay the fine and in case of a default, they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of two months.

The court also ordered the two convicts to pay Rs 50,000 each to the victim as compensation from the fine.

According to prosecution, the victim was raped by the duo when she was alone in the house. She alleged that the two had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The victim had narrated the incident to her mother on the day of the incident after which a police complaint was lodged.

A case under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in this connection.

