Hashimpura massacre case: Five more convicts surrender before Delhi court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five more convicts in the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case surrendered before Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Tuesday.

On November 22, four out of 15 jawans belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UPPAC) had surrendered before Tis Hazari court.

On October 31, the Delhi High Court had sentenced 16 policemen to life imprisonment for killing 42 people of a minority community in Uttar Pradesh in what later came to be known as the 1987 Hashimpura massacre case.

The high court held that the massacre was targeted killing of unarmed and defenceless people by the police.