HC allows CBI Director Alok Verma to inspect case file relating to Rakesh Asthana

By Express News Service

DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma to inspect at the CVC’s office the case file relating to FIR against the agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Justice Najmi Waziri while allowing Verma also extended its order to CBI to maintain status quo regarding proceedings against Asthana till December 7, who has sought quashing of the FIR against him in a bribery case.

The court permitted Verma to inspect the case file, stated to be in the custody of Central Vigilance Commission, on Thursday at 4:30 pm in the CVC’s office where CBI’s Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar will be present at the time of inspection.

The case files and documents have been sent to the CVC.

Senior advocates Amrendra Sharan and Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Asthana and CBI Deputy SP Devender Kumar respectively, said Sharma should give the material to the CBI and if reliance is placed on the documents given by him in the court, they should also be allowed to go through the material.