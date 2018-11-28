Home Nation

India should have been a USD 5-6 trillion economy: Pranab Mukherjee

Published: 28th November 2018 07:26 PM

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former president Pranab Mukherjee Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over India's economic growth and said the country should have been a five to six trillion US dollar economy.

Addressing students of Greenwood High International School on the topic 'Value of education in todays scenario,' Mukherjee said India has the potential to become a global economic power.

Replying to a query on how students can contribute to India's journey to become global economic power, Mukherjee said, "India is bound to be a global economic power. Today, as I have mentioned to you, the Indian economy is worth 2.268 trillion US dollar. I am not satisfied. As a former finance minister, I think we should have done much more progress. It should have been five to six trillion US dollar economy."

Recalling India's progress from the time when it was not able to even manufacture a fountain pen during the colonial era, Mukherjee said the 71 years of independence and 68 years of planning resulted in India rising to become one of the largest economies.

"We are the third military power of the world," he said.

Mukherjee highlighted the country's achievements in science and technology besides space research.

"We are the only country till today out of 184 members of the United Nations, who succeeded in sending its orbiter to Mars in its very first attempt," Mukherjee said.

To a question on how a leader should handle criticism, Mukherjee said, "Criticism is part of life, criticism is not always bad, it is not always negative." Mukherjee also emphasised on access to quality education to all.

Pranab Mukherjee

