NGT forms committee to prepare scrapping of banned diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi

The green panel directed the Delhi chief secretary to take steps and prepare an action plan for shifting the scrap yards from busy localities of the city to other appropriate locations, within three m

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has taken note of absence of a policy for dealing with scrapping of banned petrol and diesel vehicles and formed a committee to prepare it.

The tribunal noted that the Delhi government has deregistered 40 lakh vehicles, which include petrol vehicles that are 15-years-old and 10-years-old diesel vehicles, and they are being dumped in Mayapuri scrap market here.

The green panel directed the Delhi chief secretary to take steps and prepare an action plan for shifting the scrap yards from busy localities of the city to other appropriate locations, within three months.

It directed the chief secretary and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to furnish their separate report with regard to the action taken by March 31 next year.

It also said that after the scrap is shifted to a suitable location, the same may be handled, processed and disposed of as per the guidelines of the CPCB, which may issue such guidelines by January 31.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the issue highlights the need for a proper scrapping policy and there was also a need for scrap handling, processing and disposal guidelines.

"Accordingly, we direct constitution of a Joint Committee headed by secretary, Ministry of Road Transport, central government with representatives from the CPCB, Environment Ministry and the Delhi government to examine the matter and to prepare an appropriate scrapping policy.

"Such policy be prepared by concerned authorities within three months. The nodal agency for this purpose will be the secretary, Ministry of Road Transport," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that the first meeting of the committee may be convened within one month.

It had earlier ordered deregistration of 10-years-old diesel and 15-years-old petrol vehicles in the National Capital Region for causing air pollution.

The tribunal's order came after taking note of a newspaper report which referred to the absence of a policy and action for dealing with the scrapping of old vehicles which stand deregistered and consequent air pollution and environment degradation.

"The photograph in the newspaper shows large number of vehicles dumped in Mayapuri scrap market between C and E blocks. This has resulted in road space being occupied on account of open air metal dismantling workshops. Trucks are struck on the road for hours on account of this causing huge air pollution," the tribunal noted.

