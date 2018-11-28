NSG knocks MHA door as its 80 commandos on 'Forced Holiday' in J&K

By Online Desk

Eighty Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism force, have now approached the Union Home Ministry as they have been spending 'Forced Holiday' for six months in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an NDTV report, the commandos, who did not take part in any single counter-terror operation in the state for the past six months, have now urged the MHA to clarify their role. The contingent has been reduced to a team of trainers for the paramilitary forces and the state police. They are currently stationed at a BSF campus in Humhama near Srinagar airport.

The NSG was sent to the terror-hit state in May on the directions of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval after security forces started losing men in high-risk operations, mostly neutralizing holed-up terrorists in densely populated localities.

"It is the prerogative of a state which force they want to use in any operation, but it was on request of the state that we stationed a small unit of the NSG commandos in Srinagar. The idea was to reduce the response time (during terror attacks)," said the NSG Director General Sudeep Lakhtakia following his visit to the state where he met Governor Satya Pal Malik and police chief Dilbagh Singh.

Thousands of personnel from Army and five other paramilitary forces are currently operating in the state.

"There are no clear guidelines for us and we have been camping in Humhama campus for over six months now," said a senior NSG officer.

Between January and November this year, the state has witnessed 450 terror incidents, an all-time highest figure. At least two terror-related incidents are reported everyday on an average, mostly in Srinagar and South Kashmir. The forces, however, have neutralised 230 militants while losing 85 of their men.

"There is a thick presence of security forces on the ground. There is no immediate need to add yet another force," said a senior home ministry official.