Amid severe staff crunch in ministries, over 500 government job proposals pending

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While ministries are facing the severe crunch of government officials, over 500 proposals of recruitment rules are pending with many ministries.

Department of personnel and training (DoPT) has now written to the ministries to expedite the pending proposals.

DoPT had launched an online system of examination of recruitment rules in December 2016 with a view to fast-track the recruitment process and dispense with the requirement of sending a physical file to DOP&T by various ministries. However, many ministries have not responded to the proposals.

“There are some RRs (recruitment rule), which were forwarded by your ministry to DoPT for approval, and, after examination in DoPT, the comments were conveyed through the portal. However, the proposals have not been referred back to the DoPT with reference to queries made therein,” said a letter by the DoPT on November 22.

Ministry of home affairs tops the list of pending RRs proposals with 163 pending RRs, while the ministry of water resources is at the second position with 51 pending RRs.

In line with the objective of a ‘Digital India’, a new Recruitment Rules Framing, Amendment and Monitoring System (RRFAMS) was developed in December 2016.

The new RRFAMS enabled fully computerised online examination of the proposal relating to framing and amendment of RRs by DOPT. The Ministries and Departments can submit their proposals online.