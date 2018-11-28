Home Nation

Amid severe staff crunch in ministries, over 500 government job proposals pending

While ministries are facing severe crunch of government officials, over 500 proposals of recruitment rules are pending with many ministries.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While ministries are facing the severe crunch of government officials, over 500 proposals of recruitment rules are pending with many ministries.  

Department of personnel and training (DoPT) has now written to the ministries to expedite the pending proposals. 

DoPT had launched an online system of examination of recruitment rules in December 2016 with a view to fast-track the recruitment process and dispense with the requirement of sending a physical file to DOP&T by various ministries. However, many ministries have not responded to the proposals.

“There are some RRs (recruitment rule), which were forwarded by your ministry to DoPT for approval, and, after examination in DoPT, the comments were conveyed through the portal. However, the proposals have not been referred back to the DoPT with reference to queries made therein,” said a letter by the DoPT on November 22.

Ministry of home affairs tops the list of pending RRs proposals with 163 pending RRs, while the ministry of water resources is at the second position with 51 pending RRs.

In line with the objective of a ‘Digital India’, a new Recruitment Rules Framing, Amendment and Monitoring System (RRFAMS) was developed in December 2016.  

The new RRFAMS enabled fully computerised online examination of the proposal relating to framing and amendment of RRs by DOPT. The Ministries and Departments can submit their proposals online. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
recruitment rules Digital India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp