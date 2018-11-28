Home Nation

Very High-Frequency radio chatter in suspected Pashto language sends Kolkata police in tizzy

Though the issue was not given much importance in the beginning, the authorities became alert after the number of radio communications increased over the past few days. 

Published: 28th November 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police personnel and others at a hospital after 21-year-old aspiring cricketer died on the spot after he was struck by lightning during a practice at the Calcutta Cricket Academy in Kolkata. | PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Kolkata police is in a tizzy after several ‘coded’ Very High Frequency (VHF) radio communications in suspected Pashto language of Afghanistan were intercepted recently. The police department is worried as similar coded interactions from across the border in Bangladesh but in Bengali were intercepted prior to the Basirhat communal riot last year, and feared that terror operatives may be planning some act of terror or to foment any trouble in the city.

Though the police have not yet succeeded in decoding the communication, they have found that the communication originated from within 25-30 km radius around Kolkata. The issue first came to light last week when members of the West Bengal Radio Club intercepted a 1-1.5 minute coded communication. They alerted the Ministry of Telecommunication eastern zonal office in the city which has a monitoring cell. They also submitted the log book noting down the timing of the communications. 

Though the issue was not given much importance in the beginning, the authorities became alert after the number of radio communications increased over the past few days. “We intercepted the suspicious communication in unknown language last week.

We have submitted the audio clippings to the Ministry of Telecommunication, state police and CID,” West Bengal Radio Club secretary Ambaresh Nag Biswas said. Since then, multiple agencies are attempting to decode the communications and find their source. However, none have met with any success yet.State ADGP (telecommunication) Debashis Roy said: “We have received information about suspicious radio communication and have informed the Home Ministry.”

Purpose still unknown
The police are worried as similar coded interactions from Bangladesh but in Bengali were intercepted prior to the Basirhat communal riot last year, and feared that terror operatives may be planning some act of terror or to foment any trouble in the city. The recent communications originated from within 25-30 km radius around Kolkata

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Police Pashto language West Bengal Radio Club Basirhat communal riot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp