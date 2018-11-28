Home Nation

Poll diary

BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has ‘no leadership and no programme’ as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7.

Published: 28th November 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

voting-elections

Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SC trashes plea            
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking directions for common electoral rolls for the Parliament, Assembly and local body polls as also the use of ‘totaliser’ for counting of votes to save public money and manpower. A totaliser is a device which allows votes cast in 14 polling booths to be counted together. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to list the plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, for urgent hearing.

JAIPUR: ‘No leader in Congress’           
BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has ‘no leadership and no programme’ as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7. At a meeting in Jalore, he reiterated that the BJP government was committed to sending back illegal migrants.  “I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here,” Shah said. “The Congress is dreaming of forming the government but it has no leadership and no programme,” Shah said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Poll diary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp