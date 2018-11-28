Poll diary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SC trashes plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking directions for common electoral rolls for the Parliament, Assembly and local body polls as also the use of ‘totaliser’ for counting of votes to save public money and manpower. A totaliser is a device which allows votes cast in 14 polling booths to be counted together. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to list the plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, for urgent hearing.

JAIPUR: ‘No leader in Congress’

BJP president Amit Shah said Tuesday the Congress has ‘no leadership and no programme’ as he addressed a public meeting in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls on December 7. At a meeting in Jalore, he reiterated that the BJP government was committed to sending back illegal migrants. “I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here,” Shah said. “The Congress is dreaming of forming the government but it has no leadership and no programme,” Shah said.