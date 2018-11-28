Punjab CM Amarinder Singh miffed by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Pakistan visit

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: That there is no love lost between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu became apparent again on Tuesday when the CM disapproved of Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan to attend a ceremony on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Amarinder said he had asked Sidhu to reconsider his decision to go to the neighbouring country but the former cricketer still went ahead.

“Sidhu told me he had already committed himself. When I informed him of the stand I had taken on the issue, he said it was his personal visit but he would get back to me,” the CM said.

“But I did not hear from him,” Amarinder said, adding that the minister instead sent him a request for permission to go and he approved it.

“I do not stop anyone from going anywhere on a private visit. It (Sidhu’s trip) is not an official visit,” Amarinder said.

This is the second time in recent months that the duo has disagreed in the open. In August also they were at odds when Sidhu hugged Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a visit to Islamabad to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

While Sidhu’s own party disowned the hug, Amarinder was more critical of his actions.

“Everyday our jawans are getting martyred. I am against this (the hug). The fact is that the man should understand that our soldiers are being killed every day,” the CM said.

He allayed fears that the corridor would be used by terrorists to infiltrate into India. “No one needs to worry on this front as there will be a high level of security,” he said.