Seven dead after consuming spurious alcohol in Bengal

KOLKATA: Seven persons, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor in Choudhuripara village of Santipur in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The victims had drunk country liquor from one of the many shops in the area and felt uneasy after returning home on Tuesday night, sources revealed. They were immediately rushed to Kalna hospital in Purba Burdwan district where four were declared brought dead while the rest succumbed on Wednesday.

However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem reports of the deceased to confirm whether the deaths were caused by consumption of spurious liquor. "The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and could be confirmed only after we get the post-mortem report," Nadia superintendent of police Rupesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, police have launched raids across the country liquor shops in the region, which locals say have sprung up recently by illegal country liquor makers from neighbouring Purba Burdwan district. However, the alleged kingpin of the racket is absconding and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The incident comes closely after four persons, including kingpin Noor Islam Fakir alias Khora Badshah, were awarded life imprisonment till death on September 28 for the deaths of 172 people due to consumption of spurious liquor at Mograhat, Usthi and Mandirbazar areas of South 24 Parganas district on December 11, 2011.