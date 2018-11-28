Home Nation

Seven dead after consuming spurious alcohol in Bengal

The victims had drunk country liquor from one of the many shops in the area and felt uneasy after returning home on Tuesday night, sources revealed.

Published: 28th November 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Seven persons, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor in Choudhuripara village of Santipur in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The victims had drunk country liquor from one of the many shops in the area and felt uneasy after returning home on Tuesday night, sources revealed. They were immediately rushed to Kalna hospital in Purba Burdwan district where four were declared brought dead while the rest succumbed on Wednesday.

However, the police are waiting for the post-mortem reports of the deceased to confirm whether the deaths were caused by consumption of spurious liquor. "The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and could be confirmed only after we get the post-mortem report," Nadia superintendent of police Rupesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, police have launched raids across the country liquor shops in the region, which locals say have sprung up recently by illegal country liquor makers from neighbouring Purba Burdwan district. However, the alleged kingpin of the racket is absconding and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The incident comes closely after four persons, including kingpin Noor Islam Fakir alias Khora Badshah, were awarded life imprisonment till death on September 28 for the deaths of 172 people due to consumption of spurious liquor at Mograhat, Usthi and Mandirbazar areas of South 24 Parganas district on December 11, 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liquor West Bengal Alcohol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp