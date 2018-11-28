Home Nation

Specially-abled woman alleges unprofessional treatment by CISF personnel at Mumbai airport 

Virali Modi narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A differently-abled activist on Tuesday alleged she was ill-treated by security personnel at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while travelling from Mumbai to London on a Jet Airways flight because of which she had a major cramp. Tweeting her experience, Virali Modi said a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel repeatedly asked her to stand up after scanning her wheelchair.

The incident happened on Monday. “After scanning my wheelchair, this insensitive woman was forcing me to stand up even when I told her that I couldn’t,” Virali said. “She kept forcing me to stand up and then she went on to say that she’d lift me up and get someone else to pat my backside. After many denied requests, she lifted my leg up forcefully, causing a major cramp,” she said in a series of tweets.

“The cramp was so painful that my leg went into a spasm which made it cramp even more. I wanted to file a complaint about the way she treated me, but her senior was nowhere in sight. Is this how the CISF are trained?” she complained. While Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was sympathetic in his response, the CISF denied its personnel had misbehaved with her.

“Really sorry for the suffering that you went through,” Sinha’s tweet read. He also asked the CISF, which provides security at airports, to provide redressal.For its part, the CISF said: “On seeing the lady concerned, CISF officers arrived at the spot, pacified her and explained the situation,” it said.“The mandatory pre-embarkation security check was carried out as per procedure and any inconvenience caused was unintentional. Security is of prime importance, at the same time, CISF takes care of specially-abled/needy in a dignified manner.”

CISF personnel harassment Specially abled woman harassed Mumbai airport

