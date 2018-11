By ANI

KINNAUR As many as 25 people were injured after a Himachal Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus turned turtle near Shongtong Bridge on NH-5 in Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

According to Kinnaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DS Dutta, there were 37 passengers in the bus including the driver and a conductor.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. No casualties have been reported as yet. Further details are awaited.