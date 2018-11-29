Home Nation

Wing of Air India aircraft hits wall at Stockholm airport; 2 pilots derostered 

The accident happened at 5:45 pm (1645 GMT), about 50 meters (yards) from Terminal 5, the main terminal for international flights. The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said. 

Published: 29th November 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The wing of an Air India aircraft carrying 179 passengers hit the wall of a building during taxiing at Stockholm's Arlanda airport, prompting the airline to de-roster two pilots operating the flight and launch a probe, an official said Thursday.

None of the people on board was hurt in the incident, an Air India official said.

On Wednesday, the Boeing 787-8 (Dreamliner) plane had arrived from New Delhi and was taxiing to the gate when the tip of the left wing of the plane struck against the wall, he said.

The damage to the aircraft was being assessed, he added.

"Air India has derostered the two pilots who were handling the flight -- the commander and the first officer -- pending investigation," said the official.

The probe into the incident is still on, the official added.

The flight AI 167 had departed at 0239 hours from New Delhi and landed at Stockholm at 0530 hours (local time), according to the live flight tracking portal FlightRadar 24.

Last month, the wheels of a Boeing 737 plane operating Air India Express flight to Dubai from Trichy had hit the perimeter wall of the airport during the take off but continued for its destination for nearly four hours.

It was however, diverted to Mumbai after officials at the Trichy airport reported the matter to pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with the wall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India plane hits building Stockholm Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp