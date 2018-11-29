Commission included sample survey of 40,962 Maratha families

By PTI

MUMBAI: The report of the State Backward Class Commission tasked with studying the social, financial and educational status of the Maratha community, had in its report included a sample survey of 40,962 families.

The Maharashtra Legislature Thursday passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas, declared as socially and educationally backward class by the government.

The government in June 2017 asked the Commission to carry out the study.

The Commission conducted public hearings at 21 places and was given 1,93,651 personal memoranda.

Altogether 814 memoranda were also submitted by various organisations.

Based on the panel's recommendations, the government declared Maratha community as socially and educationally backward class of citizens (SEBC) and proposed 16 per cent reservations in jobs and education.

The report said the representation of Marathas in the state public employment in higher grades A, B, C and D was found to be inadequate not only in proportion to their state population share of around 30 per cent but also because of an inadequate number of graduates, which is the minimum educational qualification for such posts.

The report said presence of Maratha community in pursuit of academic career as professors and such other positions of academic excellence is marginal.

On an average 4.30 per cent academic and teaching posts are occupied by persons of Maratha community, it said.

Lack of conventional degree level education is landing them in lowly labour oriented employment such as mathadi, hamals, dabbawalas, it said.

Low earnings and livelihood engagements of seasonal nature required temporary or permanent migration to urban ghettos which impact smooth schooling and school attendance by their children, it said.

About the social status of Marathas, the Commission says around 76.86 per cent of families have been found to be engaged in agriculture and agriculture labour for their livelihood.

Around six per cent of Marathas are in government or semi-government services and most of these positions are occupied in the Group D state service, it said.

About 70 per cent of Maratha families are found to be residing in 'kachcha' dwellings, it said, adding only 35.39 per cent Maratha families have personal tap water connection.

In July 2014, an ordinance was promulgated for providing reservations in jobs and education to Marathas.

In January 2015, the ordinance was promulgated into Act whose Constitutional validity was challenged in the High Court which stayed implementation of the acton April 7, 2015.