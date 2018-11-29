Home Nation

Cyclone Gaja: Governor announces one month's salary to the storm relief fund

A Raj Bhavan release said the cyclone has brought in its wake heavy devastation and damage in several districts of the state.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday announced a contribution of his November salary towards relief and rehabilitation activities in areas affected by Cyclone Gaja.

A Raj Bhavan release said the cyclone has brought in its wake heavy devastation and damage in several districts of the state.

To help in alleviating the sufferings of people and to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts, the governor has contributed his November salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the statement said.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the state coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming 63 lives.

The governor had earlier visited the cyclone-affected Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja cyclone storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp