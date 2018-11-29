Cyclone Gaja: Governor announces one month's salary to the storm relief fund

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday announced a contribution of his November salary towards relief and rehabilitation activities in areas affected by Cyclone Gaja.

A Raj Bhavan release said the cyclone has brought in its wake heavy devastation and damage in several districts of the state.

To help in alleviating the sufferings of people and to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts, the governor has contributed his November salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the statement said.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the state coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming 63 lives.

The governor had earlier visited the cyclone-affected Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.