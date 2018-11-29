Firecrackers developed by NEERI can't be manufactured, says industry representative

By PTI

NAGPUR: A representative of the firecracker industry said here Thursday that low-emission firecrackers developed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) can not be manufactured in factories.

Industry representatives and officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) met scientists of NEERI here Wednesday.

As per the Supreme Court order, firecrackers can be burst only from 8 PM to 10 PM on festivals and only the sale of `green crackers' with a low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals is allowed.

Speaking at a press conference here Thursday, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association K Mariappan said it was not possible to produce, in a factory, the three types of green crackers developed by NEERI.

"They have produced three products and have used a very basic technology, combining water with aluminium. Under PESO guidelines, there should be no water in the factory. Because aluminium absorbs moisture and explodes and there have been many accidents because of this," Marriappan said.

NEERI has come out with three types of firecrackers, named Swas, Safal and Star, he said, adding that there has been no consultation with the industry so far, and these products have not been submitted to the PESO for approval which is mandatory.

"We suggested to NEERI that it should set up a laboratory at Sivakasi (a firecracker manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu) and conduct research on how to reduce emissions by 30 percent," he said.

The firecracker industry can take part in this research, he said.

NEERI officials were not available for comments.