Illegal migrants will be expelled 'one by one': Amit Shah

"During the 10 years of the previous Congress government's rule at Centre, there was no control on infiltration," he said at the meeting in Karauli district.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:07 PM

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By PTI

JAIPU: BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday hit out at the Congress over illegal migrants from Bangladesh and said his government will try to expel them from the country "one by one".

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the December 7 assembly elections in Rajasthan, he asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether "infiltrators" should be allowed to remain.

The Bharatiya Janata Party president said the Congress cannot develop or secure the country.

"Vote for Vasundhara Raje in 2018 in Rajasthan and for Narendra Modi in 2019," Shah said.

"I assure you that BJP government will work to throw out each and every intruder from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Assam to Gujarat one by one," he added.

He highlighted the surgical strike conducted by the Army in Pakistan-held territory across the Line of Control.

He said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan had implemented welfare schemes covering all sections of society.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to make the country proud across the globe.

Congress is daydreaming about coming back to power, he said, asking the party to look at its performance in elections since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

TAGS
Amit Shah Illegal migrants Bangladesh

