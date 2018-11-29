Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down two Hizbul militants

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, who were close aides of the outfit's top commander and wanted militant Reyaz Naikoo, were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday.

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint team of police, CRPF and army men laid a siege on the Sharshali area of Khrew in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Thursday.

He said during the combing operation, militants opened fire on the search party.

"The troops retaliated and, in the ensuing gunfight, which lasted for about an hour, two Hizbul militants were killed," he said.

The house, from where the militants opened fire on the security personnel, was damaged in the gunfight.

The deceased militants were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone alias Uqaab and Adil Bilal Bhat alias Umair Al Hizbi, both residents of Pulwama.

"Adnan was Hizb's district commander of Pulwama and both militants were wanted in militancy cases," the police official said.

The operational commander of Hizb in Kashmir, Naikoo was behind the recent killing of three civilians in south Kashmir. He had labelled the three civilians as informers of the security forces.

The official said Adnan, a BTech student, had joined militancy in 2015 while Adil, the son of a policeman, joined militancy in October 2017.

The encounter came a day after a top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Naveed Jhatt, who was a Pakistani national and involved in killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was gunned down along with his associate in a gunfight with forces in the Chatergam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

At least 36 militants have been killed in gunfights with security forces this month, so far.