Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down two Hizbul militants

The security forces launched a search operation following a tip-off about hiding militants in Sharshali village of Khrew area.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, who were close aides of the outfit's top commander and wanted militant Reyaz Naikoo, were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday.

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint team of police, CRPF and army men laid a siege on the Sharshali area of Khrew in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours on Thursday.

He said during the combing operation, militants opened fire on the search party.

"The troops retaliated and, in the ensuing gunfight, which lasted for about an hour, two Hizbul militants were killed," he said.

The house, from where the militants opened fire on the security personnel, was damaged in the gunfight.

The deceased militants were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone alias Uqaab and Adil Bilal Bhat alias Umair Al Hizbi, both residents of Pulwama.

"Adnan was Hizb's district commander of Pulwama and both militants were wanted in militancy cases," the police official said.

The operational commander of Hizb in Kashmir, Naikoo was behind the recent killing of three civilians in south Kashmir. He had labelled the three civilians as informers of the security forces.

The official said Adnan, a BTech student, had joined militancy in 2015 while Adil, the son of a policeman, joined militancy in October 2017.

The encounter came a day after a top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Naveed Jhatt, who was a Pakistani national and involved in killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was gunned down along with his associate in a gunfight with forces in the Chatergam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

At least 36 militants have been killed in gunfights with security forces this month, so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Militants gunned down Security forces Hizbul Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp