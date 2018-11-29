Home Nation

Mehbooba welcomes Pakistan PM's offer on opening Hindu temples to Indian pilgrims

The PDP president said the hawks on either side must be sidelined so that a new beginning in the Indo-Pak thaw could be made possible.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday welcomed Pakistan's offer on opening several shrines, including Shardapeeth, to devotees from India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the offer.

"Great initiative of offering peace through these channels. PM @narendramodi ji should consider the offer by PakPM (Pakistan Prime Minister) @ImranKhanPTI for opening of SharadaPeeth in Kashmir, Katasraj & other shrines too this will certainly bridge the gap & usher peace in region," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

Her tweet came in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's interaction with Indian journalists, in which he reportedly said, "We can consider other proposals, including opening up travel for the Sharada Peeth in Kashmir, Katasraj and other Hindu shrines too."

Mehbooba, later issued a statement, in which she said her party is sure that the offer will elicit a positive response from the Indian government.

The PDP president said the hawks on the either side must be sidelined so that a new beginning in the Indo-Pak thaw could be made possible.

"The prime minister must lead this process personally so that the hawks are not allowed to disrupt this new atmosphere of peace. Such initiatives of offering peace through these channels are worth to hail," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Imran Khan Hindu temples Indian devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp