New norms for supplementary food products for 2-3 year olds

The new guidelines will mean that those who do not follow the guidelines can be treated as defaulters and penalised.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s food safety watchdog, for the first time, has notified nutritional guidelines for supplementary food products meant for children between 2-3 years. So far, the Food Standards and Safety Regulatory Authority Of India had standards in place only for packaged baby food items meant for infants in the age-group of 6 months to 2 years.

Officials in the FSSAI said that while many multi-national giants are already selling food products for children up to 3 years, lack of guidelines meant that there was no minimum or maximum value fixed for nutritional and other components in the products.

“The new guidelines will mean that those who do not follow the guidelines can be treated as defaulters and penalised. This is something that was simply not there before,” a senior FSSAI official said.
The new guidelines stipulate maximum and minimum values of 29 components, and also says that there will not be “Energy food” or “Health Food” written on product packets.

Nutritional and baby food experts however raised concerns at the FSSAI move could help multi-national food giants in a big way and it was akin to giving them license to capture a big market.

“Children above two years can eat just like adults and actually do not need supplementary food products at all,” said Arun Gupta of Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India and World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative.

