Nothing secret about vision document on Taj Mahal, Supreme Court tells Uttar Pradesh government

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the first draft of the Heritage Plan for Taj Mahal, will be finalised within eight weeks.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday that the vision document on the Taj Mahal, being prepared by the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, should be made public.

"There is nothing secret about it," a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said.

The Delhi School of Planning and Architecture told the court that it is in the process of preparing a vision document for the protection and the preservation of the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town and will complete it in a few days.

It said the document would be submitted to the state government. Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the first draft of the Heritage Plan for Taj Mahal, which is to be submitted to the UNESCO, will be finalised within eight weeks.

