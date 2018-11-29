Six Dalit students injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Six Dalit students were injured in a clash between two groups following an argument at a college in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday.

The students injured in the clash at Jai Bharat Inter-College in Chapar area Wednesday evening have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Bhim Army activists have demanded action against students involved in beating the Dalit students.

An investigation is underway.