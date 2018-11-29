Six Dalit students injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar
Six Dalit students were injured in a clash between two groups following an argument at a college in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday.
Published: 29th November 2018 10:21 AM | Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:21 AM | A+A A-
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Six Dalit students were injured in a clash between two groups following an argument at a college in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday.
The students injured in the clash at Jai Bharat Inter-College in Chapar area Wednesday evening have been admitted to a hospital, they said.
Bhim Army activists have demanded action against students involved in beating the Dalit students.
An investigation is underway.