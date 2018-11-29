Home Nation

Sterlite protest: CBI registers case against Tamil Nadu police, revenue officials

The TN Police had opened fire on protestors on the 100th day of protests, killing 13, as locals allegedly turned violent demanding the closure of Sterlite copper plant.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

In this 22 May 2018 photo, a police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a new case of criminal conspiracy, robbery and dacoity against police and revenue department officials in connection with the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 during which 13 people were killed.

ALSO READ: Sterlite Copper 'has always been environmentally conscious,' says CEO

he fresh FIR has been registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, public servants disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person, framing incorrect document to cause injury, robbery, dacoity and criminal intimidation.

ALSO READ: Parties slam Tamil Nadu government on Sterlite issue

The case was registered based on the complaint of CPI-M district secretary K Arjunan. According to officials, the agency had covered most aspects in the FIR that they registered based on an October 8 complaint. “Perusal of written complaint dated May 29, 2018, discloses prima facie commission of the offence by unknown persons and public servants from police and revenue department,” the FIR said.

ALSO READ: Panel calls government order shutting Sterlite unit unjust, Tamil Nadu says report is lopsided

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in August had asked the CBI to probe the case. TN police had opened fire on protestors in Thoothukudi on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding closure of the Sterlite copper plant.

NGT ends 20mgd scheme
NGT has banned supply of water to Thoothukudi industries from Srivakuntam anaicut under the 20 MGD scheme. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite protest Sterlite tamil nadu police CBI Sterlite shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp