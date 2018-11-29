Sterlite protest: CBI registers case against Tamil Nadu police, revenue officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a new case of criminal conspiracy, robbery and dacoity against police and revenue department officials in connection with the anti-Sterlite protests in May 2018 during which 13 people were killed.

he fresh FIR has been registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, public servants disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person, framing incorrect document to cause injury, robbery, dacoity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on the complaint of CPI-M district secretary K Arjunan. According to officials, the agency had covered most aspects in the FIR that they registered based on an October 8 complaint. “Perusal of written complaint dated May 29, 2018, discloses prima facie commission of the offence by unknown persons and public servants from police and revenue department,” the FIR said.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in August had asked the CBI to probe the case. TN police had opened fire on protestors in Thoothukudi on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding closure of the Sterlite copper plant.

NGT ends 20mgd scheme

NGT has banned supply of water to Thoothukudi industries from Srivakuntam anaicut under the 20 MGD scheme.