Home Nation

Supreme Court allows candidates above 25 to appear for NEET 2019

The court has also directed a 7 day interim relief of application deadline for candidates who are noe eligible.

Published: 29th November 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

NEET application

NEET application. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a huge relief to thousands of students aspiring to become doctors, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that even candidates above 25 years of age can write the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) next year. Their eligibility, however, will depend on the court’s final ruling on the validity of the upper age limit.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde, L Nageswara Rao and R Subhash Reddy delivered the interim order and directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) — which was formed to conduct entrance and competitive exams, and relieve bodies like the CBSE of these duties — to extend the deadline for submitting filled-up NEET forms by a week.

In 2017 too, the court scrapped the upper age limit, but in 2018, it dismissed a petition to relax the age cap.
The NEET UG 2019 notification, released on November 1, specified that 25 years was the upper age limit for candidates, meaning that those who cross 25 years of age by May 5, 2019 would not be eligible to appear for the exam. However, now, even older candidates can write the exam, and their eligibility will be decided in the court’s final ruling in the case.

“This decision is of great significance because when there is no retirement age for doctors, why should there be an upper age cap for admission into medical colleges?” said Amit Gupta, a teacher and activist who led the team of students who approached the apex court. “When other top medical institutions such as AIIMS and JIPMER do not have such a criterion, why should older students be discriminated in NEET?” Gupta asked.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court NEET 2019 NEET eligibility upper age limit NEET age

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp