Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting for fifth phase of panchayat polls underway

The voting is taking place in a total of 37 blocks including 19 in seven districts of Jammu division and 18 blocks of Kashmir Valley.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fifth phase of polling for Panchayat elections underway at a polling booth in Rajouri. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The polling for the fifth phase of panchayat elections began in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The polling, which commenced at 8 am, will conclude at 2 pm. As of now, no violence has been reported from any part of the state where the voting is taking place.

The voting is taking place in a total of 37 blocks including 19 in seven districts of Jammu division and 18 blocks of Kashmir Valley.

According to the State Election Commission, after withdrawal and scrutiny, 4,763 candidates are in the fray for 309 sarpanch and 1,534 panch seats in the fifth phase, while 118 sarpanches and 1,046 panches have been elected unopposed.

For hassle-free voting, the poll body has set up as many as 2,512 polling stations across the region including 1,743 in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir Valley. Moreover, 848 polling booths have been categorized as hypersensitive.

Security has been beefed up across the state so that the elections are conducted in a peaceful manner. Majority of the candidates have been provided with either cluster security or individually in the region.

The overall turnout for the fourth phase of panchayat body elections which concluded peacefully on November 27 was 71.3 per cent.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra, over 82 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division in the fourth phase of voting.

The panchayat elections are being held in nine phases in the state. The sixth phase of panchayat polling is scheduled to take place on December 1 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day. The last panchayat polls in the state took place in 2001.

The current round of panchayat elections were announced last month, but two major political parties which dominate the region-the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the polls accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NAD government at the Centre of not taking a firm stand on the protection of Article 35(A) of the Constitution which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat elections J&K Panchayat polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp