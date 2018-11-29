Home Nation

Will form coalition with anyone wanting to work for betterment of Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhaichung had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate, but had lost the polls and quit Mamata Banerjee's party in February.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia (Express News Service | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who launched the Hamro Sikkim Party in April, said Thursday his outfit will form a coalition with anyone wanting to work for the betterment of his state.

Bhutia said that the HSP is currently in touch with national as well as regional parties which want progress of Sikkim.

"We are talking to all the parties right now. Whichever parties -- national or regional -- are wanting to work for the betterment of Sikkim, we are ready to form a coalition," Bhutia told PTI when asked about his party forming a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The general elections are scheduled to be held next year in the country.

Bhaichung had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate, but had lost the polls and quit Mamata Banerjee's party in February.

The former Indian football captain had then floated the HSP in April this year.

Meanwhile, the Hamro Sikkim Party Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to change the "immigrant" tag of the Sikkimese Nepali community, he told reporters here.

Bhutia said the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has not done anything to change the word from the apex court verdict delivered around 40 years back even as it had promised in its manifesto.

The Sikkimese Nepali community had been tagged as "immigrant" in a Supreme Court judgement.

Sikkim has three ethnic communities Lepchas, Bhutias and Nepalis.

"We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court today urging it to look into it so that the word of immigrant is not used for the Sikkimese Nepali community," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaichung Bhutia Sikkim Hamro Sikkim Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp