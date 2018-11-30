Home Nation

Rs 5 crore fine on Bengal government for failing to curb air pollution 

NGT has asked the chief secretary to file an affidavit by January 9 on the follow-up action.

Published: 30th November 2018

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: With Kolkata surpassing Delhi to breathe the country’s most foulest air in November, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 5 crore on West Bengal government for failing to curb air pollution in Kolkata and Howrah despite the central agency laying down guidelines two years ago.
The state government has to pay the fine amount to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within two weeks or pay ahefty  fine of Rs 1 crore for every month’s delay.

However, transport minister Suvendu Adhikari blamed the vehicles from outside Kolkata for air pollution. “Vehicles coming into the city from outside Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) are polluting the city’s air. All commercial vehicles in Kolkata are less than 15 years old but this law is not applicable beyond Kolkata,” he told the state Assembly.

The measures NGT suggested the state government to take include monitoring entry of non-BS 4 vehicles into Greater Kolkata, putting a lid on high number of diesel vehicles in the metropolis and implementation of odd-even rule akin to Delhi. Also, it suggested increasing air monitoring stations and installing remote sensing device to check smoke emission. NGT later sought to know about the progress in following the guidelines. 

However, state PCB chairman Kalyan Rudra contradicted the transport minister. “BS II vehicles are still plying the city streets, eateries use coal and firewood and construction is done without covering the area to prevent spread of dust. We need combined efforts of environment, housing, civic, police and transport departments,” he said. 

