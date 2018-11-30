Home Nation

Congress is a secular party but has inclination to compromise with communalism: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) leader said Congress has a proclivity for soft Hindutva

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as efforts are on to stitch an Opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday attacked the Congress, saying it is a secular party but has an inclination to compromise with communalism.

“We have always maintained the Congress has this proclivity for soft Hindutva and compromising with communalism. This has been the history of the Congress and we have always protested against it. When the secular, democratic character of our Constitution is to be upheld, religion should be separated from our government and politics," Yechury told a press meet here.

Prominent Opposition leaders are likely to meet on December 10 in the national capital to chalk out a strategy for the formation of the anti-BJP front.

On the central government’s demonetisation decision, Yechury said, “Notebandi (demonetisation) will do to Modi (Prime Minister) what nasbandi (vasectomy) campaign did to Indira Gandhi.”

The veteran left leader was of the view that BJP is trying to polarise the country for votes by raking up the Ayodhya and Sabarimala issues.

