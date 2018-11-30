Home Nation

Fadnavis government creating rift between Muslims, OBCs: Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan Fridayaccused the BJP-led government in the state of trying to create a rift between Muslims and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He said there was no need for Muslims to approach the State Backward Class Commission (SBCC) for a survey to establish backwardness of the community as sought by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking to reporters, Khan, who was Minority Affairs Minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP government, demanded reservation in jobs and education for the minority community.

"Our government had instituted a commission under former IAS officerMehmood- ul-Rehman to do a survey regarding backwardness of the community.

"We listed 52 sub-castes who were socially, educationally and economically backward and gave 5 per cent quota in jobs and education," he said.

"The courtupheld the quota (for Muslims) in education (but stayed the same in public service).

We want the government to restore the ordinance(regarding Muslim quota) which has lapsed," the Congress MLA demanded.

He said the Fadnavis government is trying to create differences between Muslims and OBCs by suggesting that the minority community approach the SBCC to establish its backwardness.

Khan's comments came in the backdrop of the state legislature approving a bill granting 16 per cent reservation to Marathas in government jobs and education after the commission, following a survey, established they were socially and educationally backward.

