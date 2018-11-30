Home Nation

Centre to compensate people who received faulty hip implants

The Union government has arrived on a formula to determine the compensation for people who had received faulty hip implants manufactured by DePuy Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union government has arrived on a formula to determine the compensation for people who had received faulty hip implants manufactured by DePuy Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,  patients who received the faulty Articular Surface Replacement (ASR) hip implants before August 2010 are eligible for the compensation.

“An expert committee was constituted by the Ministry under the Chairmanship of Dr  Arun Kumar Agarwal, Ex-Dean and Professor of ENT, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi to examine the issues relating to faulty ASR Hip Implants,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Based on the expert’s recommendation, the government had constituted a Central Expert Committee (CEC) under the Chairmanship of Dr RK Arya, Director, Sports Injury Centre to determine the quantum of compensation.

It has been decided to disburse the money considering three factors which includes base amount (B) which has been decided Rs 20,000, risk factor disability (R), age factor (F) along with Rs10 lakh for non-pecuniary damages.

