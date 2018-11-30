Home Nation

Indian maid in Singapore jailed for grooming employer's minor son for sexual acts

Published: 30th November 2018 09:25 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian woman working as a maid in Singapore has been sentenced to 18 months jail for grooming her employer's 11-year-old son into performing sexual acts on her, according to a media report.

The 33-year-old woman was sentenced on November 22 after the court heard that the offences took place over a period of four months from January 2016, when she was alone at home with the 11-year-old boy, Channel News Asia reported.

Her action caused much psychological harm to the victim as the boy felt guilty and was upset that his innocence was taken from him at such a young age, the channel quoted Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling as saying.

The maid also threatened the boy with a fake video she had supposedly recorded of their sexual acts, according to the channel report.

The boy's family eventually found out in July 2016, and a police report was made, the report said.

"Rather than care for the victim which was her primary duty, she took calculated steps to sexually groom him into her pliant plaything," said the prosecutor.

The maid could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined up to 20,000 Singapore dollars or both for committing an obscene act with a child.

The maid was convicted of four charges under the Children and Young Persons Act, and one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act, the report said.

