Jharkhand to sign MoUs with Patanjali on agriculture

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said the government would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to market organic farm products of the state.

Jharkhand government has also planned to set up a Centre for Excellence in collaboration with Israel for training of farmers from the state, he said.

The state government will build organic production clusters in all the 24 districts to promote organic farming, Das said.

The products would be sold under the brand name 'Jharkhand Jaivik' launched on Thursday, he said on the concluding day of the two-day "Global Agriculture & Food Summit" organised here.

"An MoU would be signed with Patanjali for marketing of all organic products of the state. Farmers need not worry about market now," Das said.

Baba Ramdev, who was present at the programme, said Patanjali will buy honey, wheat, rice, pulse, vegetables and other products grown through organic farming.

He said the state has the capability to become leading states in agriculture, and Patanjali will work with the state government in making the farmers prosperous.

Das said an MoU will also be signed with Patanjali for setting up of a honey processing plant in the state with its endeavour to bring "sweet revolution".

The chief minister said the government would make agricultural tools available on cheaper rates to poor and tribal farmers.

Das thanked the farmers for helping the state register a growth rate from minus 4.5 per cent in 2013-14 to 19 per cent now in agriculture.

"A Centre for Excellence will be set up in collaboration with Israel to train farmers and the central government would be informed about this in a few days," he told a press conference after the Summit concluded.

An agreement would be inked soon between China and Jharkhand to felicitate export of okra from Jharkhand to Chinese market, the chief minister said adding that China will also send a team to study the possibility to set up a food processing plant in the state.

He said the state government would sign technology exchange agreement with Morocco.

Governor Droupadi Murmu said at the Summit that food processing is a growing sector and is being seen as a major area able to contribute to the state's economy.

There are favourable conditions in the state for development of food processing industry, she said.