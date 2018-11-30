Kolkata Diary

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

Lesbian woman approaches HC over ‘detained’ partner

A woman has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the release of her lesbian partner, who she claimed was being detained by her parents in their residence. The allegedly detained woman’s parents had taken her from the petitioner’s residence and admitted her to a rehabilitation centre, the plea said.

A division bench comprising Justice Jaymalya Bagchi and Justice Ravi Kishan Kapoor has ordered the Director for Health and Education Department to form a committee of three psychologists to observe the mental health of the lesbian couple and submit a report within a week’s time. The Supreme Court decriminalised gay sex earlier this year but a societal change in the perception towards homosexuality has taken its time across the country.

Pakistan, Iran may debut in Kolkata Book Fair

Publishers from Pakistan and Iran may debut in the 43rd Kolkata International Book Fair slated to commence in Salt Lake from January 30 onwards. Guatemala has been chosen as the theme country for the event in which, publishers from the United States, United Kingdom, 11 South American countries, Russia, China, Vietnam, Japan and Bangladesh are expected to take part.

The fair will conclude on February 10. The 6th Kolkata Literature Festival will be held during the book fair from January 7 to 9. Some 22 lakh people visited the event last year resulting in sales of books worth K22 crore.

Kolkata under mist

Moisture-laden winds from Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal have drawn a veneer of mist over the city from the past few days. A rise in humidity has also increased the mercury levels with the minimum temperature hovering around 18°C, which is above normal during the onset of winter. However, with snowfall expected to begin in the Himalayas in the northern part of the state and Sikkim, the temperatures are expected to take a dip over the next week, according to weather forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

Blast in Kasba

A powerful blast shook the ground floor of an apartment in Kasba area of Kolkata on Wednesday evening. However, no injuries were reported after the blast. The blast, which occurred in the guard room of the apartment complex, was powerful enough to have shattered window panes in the neighbouring building as well. The guard, Abdul Rezzak, has been detained by police for questioning.

Though the police eliminated the possibility of an LPG cylinder having exploded, the exact cause has not yet been ascertained. A powerful blast in Nagerbazar area in northern parts of the city claimed three lives last month.