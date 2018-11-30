Maharashtra to withdraw majority of cases filed during Maratha agitation, Bhima Koregaon violence

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has initiated the process to withdraw cases filed during Maratha agitation and Bhima Koregaon violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the state legislature on Friday. Majority of the cases would be withdrawn except those are very severe, he added.

"A total of 543 cases had been filed in connection with violence during Maratha agitation. The state government has decided to withdraw most of these cases except 46 which are of serious nature. Similarly, 655 cases had been filed after violence related to Bhima Koregaon episode. Except 63 cases of serious nature, the process has been initiated to withdraw all the cases," Fadnavis told the state assembly.

Fadnavis, who was replying to several queries by legislators regarding the assurances given by the state government regarding withdrawal of cases after Maratha agitation and Bhima Koregaon strike violence, told the house that of the 543 cases filed against Maratha agitators, the process to withdraw 66 cases is in the last stage. In another 117 cases where charge sheets have been filed, the request regarding withdrawal of cases has been sent to the courts.

"In 314 cases, the investigation is still on and we hope that they too would be withdrawn eventually. In the remaining 46 cases, the crimes are severe. There are strong evidences involving CCTV footage and the agitators have even attacked police. Such cases won't be withdrawn. Similarly, 655 cases had been registered related to reactions of Bhima Koregaon violence, of which 159 have been withdrawn, other 275 cases where charge sheets have been filed are in the process of being withdrawn. In 158 cases the investigation is still not been closed. In those cases charge sheet would be filed and then the cases would be withdrawn. Remaining 63 cases involve attacks on police and other serious crimes where strong evidences are available. Such cases won't be withdrawn," the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis also assured the House that the kin of persons who committed suicide during Maratha agitation would certainly receive relief from the government. "It might appear to be a wrong precedent as it might give out a message that demands are met only when suicides are committed and then government supports the families. Yet, the families can't be made to suffer and hence the government has decided to give them adequate compensation as relief measure," Fadnavis told the House. He also assured the House that adequate measures are being taken to rehabilitate families of farmers who have committed suicide and arrangements have been done to ensure that they would get benefits of all the government schemes.