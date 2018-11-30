Navjot Singh Sidhu should be arrested, interrogated by NIA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said Punjab Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu should be arrested under the National Security Act and interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for visiting Pakistan and clicking pictures with Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla.

The response from Swamy came after Chawla posted a snap on his Facebook page, where he was seen standing next to Sidhu during the latter's visit to the neighbouring country for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "He (Sidhu) should be investigated by the NIA and should be arrested under the National Security Act. The NIA must ask who all he met there (Pakistan), where did he go, where did he stay and with whom."

Soon after facing flak for being clicked with Chawla, Sidhu had claimed that he had no idea who Chawla was.

Responding to Sidhu's statement, Swamy said the cricketer-turned-politician should make a statement that he has nothing to do with the Khalistani leader.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also opined that Sidhu needs to come out clean and justify the picture with Chawla before the people of Punjab. "People of Punjab are saddened to see pictures of Sidhu along with Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla. Navjot Singh Sidhu should explain why he met Chawla when he went to Pakistan to attend the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor event," he added.

Chawla, who snapped with Sidhu, had also met Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa during the same event, according to Pakistan's National broadcaster PTV.

The foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor was laid by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.