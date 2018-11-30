Poll diary

By Express News Service

New Delhi: 48 Lakh tweets on polls

Micro-blogging platform Twitter said on Thursday it has recorded over 48 lakh tweets related to the ongoing Assembly elections in five states during October and November. “With elections currently ongoing in the states of Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, Twitter saw more than 48 lakh tweets in relation to assembly elections over the past two months (October 1 - November 28, 2018),” the news cum social media platform said in a statement.

JAIPUR: BSP candidate dies

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate in Alwar district’s Ramgarh constituency in Rajasthan died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, an official said. Following the death of Laxman Singh, 62, elections will now take place in 199 out of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. “BSP candidate Laxman Singh died Thursday morning. Elections are postponed on death of any candidate and next date of election on the seat will be notified by the Election Commission of India,” Pankaj Kumar, returning officer of Ramgarh, said.