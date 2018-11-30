Home Nation

SC Secretary General Ravindra Maithani, two others appointed judges of Uttarakhand HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Secretary General Ravindra Maithani was appointed a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court Friday, along with two others.

Harnaresh Singh Gill, whose name was pending with the government for two-and-a-half years, was also appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sources in the government said Gill's appointment came days after the Supreme Court collegium had asked the government not to keep its recommendations pending and said it should decide either way by appointing the candidate or returning the recommendation.

Gill's name was recommended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium in June 2016 and his name was cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium in April, 2017.

A Law Ministry notification said Narayan Singh Dhanik, Ramesh Chandra Khulbe and Maithani were appointed as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this month.

Another notification announced the appointment of Gill as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Nine other additional judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court were elevated as permanent judges, the Law Ministry said.

