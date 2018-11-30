Home Nation

School students to be relieved from 'bag' pain as Bengal government plans lockers

Students would now be able to relax while travelling from and to their schools.

Published: 30th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

KOLKATA: To save students from a load of heavy school bags, the West Bengal Government has decided to build lockers in schools.

Every student would get a locker. This is an extremely welcome move by the government. Students would now be able to relax while travelling from and to their schools. This project would be implemented in all government schools be they directly run by the government, government-aided or government-sponsored.

In the first phase, students from class I to VIII would get lockers, and the second phase, students from class IX to XII. Fifty thousand primary schools and 14,000 secondary (Madhyamik) schools would get the lockers. The lockers for each class would be set up within the classrooms themselves or where space is not available, outside.

Funds have already been allocated for the purpose. Every locker will have the name of the student concerned. For classes I and II, students will be allowed to keep all their books in the lockers. For the others, some may be kept in the lockers and the rest carried home.

Besides books, pencil boxes, school bags, water bottles, dry foods, and even PT dresses can be kept in the lockers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal government School students Locker in schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp