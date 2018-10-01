Home Nation

23 cases of mob violence in Assam this year: Minister

As many as 162 arrests have been made in these cases this year, although no arrests were made in 2017.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Cases of mob violence and lynching have registered a "sharp rise" in Assam with 23 such incidents so far this year compared to only two such cases in 2017, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nandita Das, Patowary said 23 cases of mob violence and lynching have been registered between January and September this year, while two such cases were reported in 2017 and six in 2016.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio, Patowary said that eight persons (five men and three women) were killed in the mob violence cases since January 2018, while two men had died in 2017 and six others in 2016.

As many as 162 arrests have been made in these cases this year, although no arrests were made in 2017 but 32 persons were arrested in such cases in 2016, the minister said.

However, no one has been convicted in these cases since 2016, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mob violence Sarbananda Sonowal Assam violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC