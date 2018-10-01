Home Nation

52-year-old Indore man held for rape and sexual assault of minors

The girls used to address the accused as their grandfather. 

INDORE: A minor girl was allegedly raped while her sister sexually assaulted by their 52-year-old neighbour in Indore, who has been arrested, the police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Rajaram Malviya, is the neighbour of the two girls in Azad Nagar locality, a police official said.

As per the FIR lodged by parents of the girls, Malviya raped the elder sister aged 8 and sexually assaulted another aged 6 in the last two days when their parents were away for work, Azad Nagar police station inspector Dilip Puri said.

The girls used to address Malviya as their grandfather. The sisters underwent medical examination at the state-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in the city, Puri said.

The incident came to light Sunday night when both the girls disclosed the matter to their mother, he said.

Malviya has been booked under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

