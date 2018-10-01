Home Nation

Apple executive killing: Complaint filed against Arvind Kejriwal over 'BJP not protecting Hindus' comment

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

Published: 01st October 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay Monday lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's tweets in connection with the shooting down of a tech company executive in Lucknow.

Upadhyay, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, sought registration of a case against Kejriwal accusing him of "promoting enmity on grounds of religion" and "doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony".

He filed the complaint against the chief minister at Tilak Marg police station.

Police said the complaint was being looked into.

"We are seeking legal opinion on whether a case can be made out with regard to the complaint," a senior police officer said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of Vivek Tiwari, claiming "the BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus".

Tiwari (38) was shot dead on Saturday by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow when he did not stop the car for checking.

In a series of tweets, in Hindi and English, Kejriwal had slammed the saffron party over the incident.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal BJP Apple Executive Killing Ashwini Upadhyay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament