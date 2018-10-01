Home Nation

Bihar bans sale of Andhra fish, cites usage of formalin

Sources said fish supplied to Bihar from Andhra Pradesh were tested in a Kolkata based laboratory and also at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi.

Published: 01st October 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 10:47 AM

By UNI

PATNA: Bihar government has banned the sale of fish sourced from Andhra Pradesh in Bihar from tomorrow.

Official sources at Animal and Fisheries Resources department said that formalin (a preservative applied on the body of fish to prevent its decay) was found on fish supplied from Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said the government took the decision to impose a ban on the sale of fishes from Andhra Pradesh as it exposes the people to the risk of cancer.

In the most of the samples, formalin was found.

The total consumption of fish in Bihar was 6.42 lakh tonnes every year and around 50,000-60,000 tonnes of fish was supplied by Andhra Pradesh every year.

