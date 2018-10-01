BSP stands with family of tech executive shot dead by cop: Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Monday said her party stands with the aggrieved family of a tech company executive, shot dead by a policeman in the Gomti Nagar area here.

She said her party will support the family in getting justice. "If the government has no hand in it, then it should not move back, nor show any delay and it should have no hesitation. The BSP is deeply saddened by the death of Vivek Tiwari, and in this hour of grief, it stands with the aggrieved family," Mayawati said here.

She said party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has been directed to meet the family members and console them.

"If the government fails to deliver justice to the family, SC Mishra will take up the case on the behalf of the party, and help them get justice," the BSP chief said.

The executive, Vivek Tiwari (38), was shot dead on September 29 when he allegedly refused to stop his car.

His family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and said that they "have faith" in the state government.

"I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me," said Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of Vivek Tiwari.

"All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands," she told reporters.