Haryana man dies of suspected drug overdose in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: A 24-year-old picnicker from Hyderabad, staying in a hotel at popular Anjuna beach in Goa, died in Panaji Monday, the police said.

Police suspect drug overdose as the cause behind the death of Shashank Sharma who was holidaying in North Goa along with his brother and a friend.

The trio were staying in a hotel at Anjuna beach since Saturday, a police official said.

"Sharma returned to the hotel after having dinner with two others at around 1:30 AM Monday. He went out again and returned one hour later," said Anjuna police inspector C L Patil.

As Sharma was feeling giddying and uneasy, he was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji where he died during treatment, he said.

"It could be a case of drug overdose, but we need to wait for the medical reports before arriving at any conclusion," he said.

Anjuna is a famous beach in North Goa favoured by tourists.